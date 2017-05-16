Victim killed in crash in Algonquin neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim killed in crash in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One victim has died in a single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the crash happened at the intersection of South 7th Street and Industry Road near Algonquin Parkway.

A call about the crash was received around 4:15 a.m.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says a car was traveling west on South 7th Street and hit a utility pole and fire hydrant. The victim was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say another person who was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash ran away. It's not clear if that person was the driver or a passenger.

Authorities say speed was a factor.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated.

