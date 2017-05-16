Grayson County Sheriff's Facebook post pleads for public's suppo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grayson County Sheriff's Facebook post pleads for public's support to find missing children

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local sheriff has taken to Facebook to make a passionate plea for help to find missing children. 

Grayson County sheriff Norman Chaffins put made the post Monday night.

It starts by saying "As a Sheriff and a father of two daughters and two sons I would like to take a moment to address our missing children in Grayson County."

He explains that his department has spoken with the FBI about open cases, but never says which missing child he's referring to.

Chaffins ends the post by asking the public for help to find the missing children. 

