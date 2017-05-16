Report: Ford plans job cuts to boost profits

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford Motor Co. is planning substantial job cuts in order to boost profits and raise its stock price, but a union official in Louisville said he knows of no layoffs among the more-than 13,000 line workers at Ford’s two local plants.More >>
The Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center has placed 1,000 people in jobs since 2013 through KentuckianaWorks.More >>
Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.More >>
Apple will invest $200 million in the Harrodsburg, Kentucky factory that first developed the scratch-resistant glass for the original iPhone in 2007, the company said Friday.More >>
Louisville-area hotels managed to push their average rates for the Kentucky Derby weekend into record territory this year despite more competition and a slight drop in demand for rooms.More >>
Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.More >>
GE Appliances plans to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville Appliance Park to one its four other U.S. factories, but the company said none of the 140 union workers who make the AC units here will be laid off.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association plans to formally take responsibility to pay up to $6 million to athletics director Tom Jurich under a deal that former U of L President James Ramsey gave Jurich in 2014 through the U of L Foundation.More >>
