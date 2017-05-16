FREE festival at Norton Commons brings more than 60 artists together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Norton Commons Town Center presents its 3rd Annual Art Festival & Spring Homes Showcase on Saturday & Sunday, May 20 & 21.

Wander through booths filled with local arts & crafts including handmade products from textile artists, painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, soap milliners, woodworkers, and other artisans.

Listen to live music and find plenty of food and drink.

You can also tour finished homes during the Spring Home Showcase.

The Art Festival hours are from 11 a.m - 5 p.m. on both May 20 & 21.

Event admission & parking are FREE.

Saturday, May 20 Music Lineup

11-1: Bomar & Ritter

1-3: Handcar Prophets

3-5: Hermanos

Sunday, May 21 Music Lineup

11-1: Campbell Grissom

1-3: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

3-5: Millers Folly

