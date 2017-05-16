FREE festival at Norton Commons brings more than 60 artists toge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FREE festival at Norton Commons brings more than 60 artists together

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Norton Commons Town Center presents its 3rd Annual Art Festival & Spring Homes Showcase on Saturday & Sunday, May 20 & 21.

Wander through booths filled with local arts & crafts including handmade products from textile artists, painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, soap milliners, woodworkers, and other artisans.

Listen to live music and find plenty of food and drink.

You can also tour finished homes during the Spring Home Showcase.

The Art Festival hours are from 11 a.m - 5 p.m. on both May 20 & 21.

Event admission & parking are FREE.

Saturday, May 20 Music Lineup

11-1: Bomar & Ritter
1-3: Handcar Prophets
3-5: Hermanos

Sunday, May 21 Music Lineup

11-1: Campbell Grissom
1-3: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys
3-5: Millers Folly

Click here to get connected with the Art Festival & Spring Home Showcase.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.