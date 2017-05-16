Tuesday is "Big Red" soft drink day in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tuesday is "Big Red" soft drink day in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is "Big Red Day" in Louisville. 

Mayor Greg Fischer issued a proclamation celebrating the bright red soft drink's 80th anniversary of being sold in Louisville. 

A celebration is planned on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Fourth and Liberty Streets just outside Fourth Street Live! between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. 

The company promises an "army of Big Reds" will take over Louisville and help kick off the BBQ season.  

Big Red is a favorite of locals, who remember drinking it as a child. It has a cult following among people who  enjoy the classic combination of Big Red with a White Castle hamburger or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. 

While Louisville loves Big Red, it's actually a Texas original.  According to the Wide Open Eats website, Big Red was first made in Waco, Texas in 1937  by the same company that owned R. C. Cola. But it was first sold in Texas and Kentucky. 

And by the way, Big Red isn't bubblegum flavored. It's actually marketed as a red cream soda. But Big Red also makes several flavors including Big Blue, Big Peach, Big Pineapple and Big Manzana, which is Spanish for Apple. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.