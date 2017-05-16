Kentucky Education Commissioner promises thorough audit of JCPS - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Education Commissioner promises thorough audit of JCPS -- no matter how long it takes

Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Education Commissioner wants everyone to know his Number One goal when conducting an audit of Jefferson County Public Schools.

"My only response to that is that I'll take as long as I need to to protect children," said Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt. "And that's not to say we're finding that they're not protecting children, I'm just saying that my job is that I have to be specific to say if I've gone into a management audit, then I'm going to kick over every stone that I have to to make sure we've done our due diligence."

The commissioner ordered the audit in February, saying JCPS suffers from, "critically ineffective and inefficient management."

The audit could lead to a state takeover of the district.

The state was supposed to complete the audit by the end of this school year. The commissioner says that's still the goal, but he's focused on the report being thorough.

