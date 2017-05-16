Alleged victim in LMPD sex abuse lawsuit objects to proposed delay of case

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.More >>
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.More >>
Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.More >>
Authorities have not said where the items were found.More >>
A new option may be in the works for the city of Prospect instead of a proposed affordable housing complex.More >>
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.More >>
JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.More >>
Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.More >>
Attorneys Tad Thomas and David Yates, who are representing the alleged victim, argue that the criminal case has just begun and would cause a “significant delay” in the civil litigation.More >>
"A protective order would not violate the public's common law right to access 'judicial documents,'" argued J. Brittany Cross Carlson, an attorney for the Scouts.More >>
Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.More >>
"Such secrecy would be inappropriate in this case which deals with very serious claims of abuse against" the city, police department and others, Jon Fleischaker, an attorney for the newspaper, wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
The police department and city argue they are immune from litigation and that the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, is barred from suing under Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations for personal injuries.More >>
“If I’m here in the world at (age) 100, I’ll be here,” 94-year-old Captain Ralph Waldrop Sr. said of the Derby.More >>
“Even if Bamberger and Heimbach felt ‘inspired’ by Mr. Trump’s statement, that does not render” Trump liable for what they did, according to the motion.More >>
