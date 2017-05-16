Authorities say South Carolina teen died from caffeine overdose - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities say South Carolina teen died from caffeine overdose

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coffee, soda and energy drink became a deadly combination for a South Carolina teenager.

Authorities say 16-year-old Davis Cripe died from a caffeine overdose. His classmates say he drank a McDonald's latte, a Diet Mountain Dew and an energy drink, all within two hours.

He later collapsed in a classroom and died. His death is listed as the result of a "caffeine-induced cardiac event."

"But what we want to do today is make people understand that these drinks, and this amount of caffeine, and how it's ingested, can have dire consequences -- and that's what happened in this case," said Richard County Coroner Gary Watts.

Doctors say many energy drinks contain not only caffeine, but significant amounts of other stimulants.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.