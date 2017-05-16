UPDATE: 1 person dead after double shooting in PRP home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: 1 person dead after double shooting in PRP home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized. 

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 7400 block of Ronan Drive, which is near Terry and Greenwood Roads.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, when officers arrived at the home they found two shooting victims inside. Mitchell says one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The victims' names have not been released. 

"At this time we're trying to ascertain if these are the only two people involved," Mitchell said. 

