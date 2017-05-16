LMPD investigating after fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning.

MetroSafe confirms the shooting was reported about 11 a.m. on Tuesday on Ronan Drive, which is near Terry and Greenwood Roads. A homicide detective at the scene tells WDRB's Stephan Johnson that one person is confirmed dead.

We are working to gather more details and will bring them to you as soon as they're available.

This story will be updated.

