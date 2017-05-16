Loretta Lynn starting rehabilitation after stroke - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Loretta Lynn starting rehabilitation after stroke

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country legend Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.

An update posted on her website Monday said the 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter has been moved from a hospital into rehabilitation. She was taken to the hospital May 4 after having a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. But she is expected to make a full recovery.

The post said she wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

The Grammy-winner had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was made into a best-selling book and movie, as well as songs like "You Ain't Woman Enough," ''The Pill" and "One's on the Way."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.