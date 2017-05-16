SLIDESHOW | 'Pirates of the Caribbean' fan builds replica of pir - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SLIDESHOW | 'Pirates of the Caribbean' fan builds replica of pirate ship in backyard

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a pirate's life for one movie fan, and to sail the high seas, he just has to go to his yard.

Steven Hill loved the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise so much, he built a replica of a pirate ship in the back yard of his Arizona home. The vessel stands 50 feet tall -- and comes decked out with a jail, captain's quarters, fake cannons, and even a crow's nest. 

He says he made it for kids in the community to enjoy. 

"Does your wife think you're a little crazy?" asked one reporter.

"Yeah, I'm way beyond crazy," replied Hill.

[SLIDESHOW: FAN BUILDS REPLICA OF SHIP FROM 'PIRATES' MOVIE]

Building skills must run in the family. Hill's grandfather built the original Disneyland Castle for Walt Disney. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.