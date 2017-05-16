VIDEO | Puppy finds love in the arms of local girl who wished fo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Puppy finds love in the arms of local girl who wished for a dog

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wish united a southern Indiana girl and her new puppy. 

Brooklyn Baughn of English, Indiana, and her family arrived Tuesday at the Louisville headquarters for Make-A-Wish Ohio Kentucky & Indiana. But Brooklyn was told she was just getting supplies for a promised puppy. Instead, she was surprised by a chocolate labradoodle she named Audrey.

The 12-year-old battles a complex genetic condition and COPD. She uses a tablet device she wears around her neck to communicate.   

Her mother, Linda Baughn, said her daughter wanted a puppy of her own after developing a close bond with a therapy dog. Brooklyn began canine therapy at age three because of a detachment disorder. That dog was able to help Brooklyn deal with a lot of challenges.

Now, Linda hopes Audrey the puppy can help Brooklyn learn to speak and communicate. 

"I have a feeling they're going to be very close friends," Baughn said. "I hope that bridges the gap for her to throw that machine away and say hey."

Make-A-Wish also gave the Baughn family a basket of blankets, toys, food and a dog crate to help Audrey adjust to her new home. 

Brooklyn's wish was granted thanks to financial support from Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty, which kicked off their “Wishes Come True” fundraising campaign late last year. The firm will donate $50 from each home sale transaction through fall 2018 and has already raised $25,600, enough funds to grant thee wishes. 

