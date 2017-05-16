VIDEO | Puppy finds love in the arms of local girl who wished for a dog

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wish united a southern Indiana girl and her new puppy.

Brooklyn Baughn of English, Indiana, and her family arrived Tuesday at the Louisville headquarters for Make-A-Wish Ohio Kentucky & Indiana. But Brooklyn was told she was just getting supplies for a promised puppy. Instead, she was surprised by a chocolate labradoodle she named Audrey.

The 12-year-old battles a complex genetic condition and COPD. She uses a tablet device she wears around her neck to communicate.

Her mother, Linda Baughn, said her daughter wanted a puppy of her own after developing a close bond with a therapy dog. Brooklyn began canine therapy at age three because of a detachment disorder. That dog was able to help Brooklyn deal with a lot of challenges.

Now, Linda hopes Audrey the puppy can help Brooklyn learn to speak and communicate.

"I have a feeling they're going to be very close friends," Baughn said. "I hope that bridges the gap for her to throw that machine away and say hey."

Make-A-Wish also gave the Baughn family a basket of blankets, toys, food and a dog crate to help Audrey adjust to her new home.

Brooklyn's wish was granted thanks to financial support from Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty, which kicked off their “Wishes Come True” fundraising campaign late last year. The firm will donate $50 from each home sale transaction through fall 2018 and has already raised $25,600, enough funds to grant thee wishes.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.