Digital hackers hold new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film for ransom

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

By: Sasha Savitsky

Fox News

(FOX NEWS) -- Digital hackers have reportedly gotten their mitts on a copy of Disney's new "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

Deadline reports the hackers are demanding a lot of Bitcoin loot, or they will release the film online before its May 26 premiere date.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney will not pay the ransom and is working with the FBI.

A rep for Disney did not return Fox News' request for comment.

[SLIDESHOW: FAN BUILDS REPLICA OF SHIP FROM 'PIRATES' MOVIE]

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a town hall meeting with ABC employees Monday that hackers claimed to be holding a Disney film ransom but did not say which one, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

A similar incident happened weeks ago when hackers stole the new season of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" but the online streaming service refused to pay.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" series has earned Disney more than $3.72 billion worldwide since the release of its first film in 2003. The new film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" had a $230 million budget.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.