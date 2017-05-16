Digital hackers hold new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film for ran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Digital hackers hold new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film for ransom

Posted: Updated:

By: Sasha Savitsky
Fox News

(FOX NEWS) -- Digital hackers have reportedly gotten their mitts on a copy of Disney's new "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

Deadline reports the hackers are demanding a lot of Bitcoin loot, or they will release the film online before its May 26 premiere date.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney will not pay the ransom and is working with the FBI.

A rep for Disney did not return Fox News' request for comment.

[SLIDESHOW: FAN BUILDS REPLICA OF SHIP FROM 'PIRATES' MOVIE]

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a town hall meeting with ABC employees Monday that hackers claimed to be holding a Disney film ransom but did not say which one, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

A similar incident happened weeks ago when hackers stole the new season of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" but the online streaming service refused to pay.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" series has earned Disney more than $3.72 billion worldwide since the release of its first film in 2003. The new film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" had a $230 million budget.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

