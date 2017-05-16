POV | The Comey Case -- what's the real story?

I've always admired former FBI Director James Comey, seeing him as an even-tempered public servant who took an ethical approach to his job.

But that didn't keep him from being fired last week by President Trump, who claimed the dismissal was because Comey just wasn't doing a good job.

Certainly, there were problems. But the timing was awful with the ramping up of the FBI's investigation of his alleged ties to Russia.

I'm not ready to accuse Trump of abusing his power, however, the clumsy way it was handled provided even more ammunition to his many political enemies.

But before you assume I'm siding with Trump's enemies, let me also point out that virtually all of them had nothing but bad things to say about Comey before Trump cut him loose. Neither side has a monopoly on hypocrisy.

The Democrats want a special investigator appointed to complete the investigation into Trump's possible ties to Russia. The Republicans say that's not necessary. My opinion is, the Justice Department, the FBI and Congress are already conducting investigations, so I tend to agree with the Republicans on this one.

My question to you is, did Trump simply do the right thing in an awkward way? Or was he really trying to block the FBI's investigation?

I'd love to hear what you have to say about it.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.