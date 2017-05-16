New program encourages people to visit Louisville's National His - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New program encourages people to visit Louisville's National Historic Landmarks

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program called National Historic Landmarks of Louisville launched Tuesday to get people to learn about the city's eight national historic landmarks.

Two of the sites aren't open to the public, but the program encourages people to visit the other six, including Churchill Downs, the Belle of Louisville and Locust Grove. 

"What's really exciting is its quite easy to travel around the city and explore this," said Melissa Hines with Actors Theatre. "All of these landmarks are within 20-25 minutes of one another, so it can be a really fun day trip for you and your family."

Guests who visit all six landmarks and have a pass validated will get a free tote bag.

Passes are free and available at all landmarks. 

