BoomBozz in St. Matthews closing to make way for Waylon's Feed and Firewater

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse in St. Matthews is closing to make way for a new restaurant concept. 

BoomBooz on Shelbyville Road will close Saturday, May 20, 2017 for a makeover.  It will reopen as Waylon's Feed and Firewater in June. 

Tony Palombino, CEO, EAP Restaurant Concepts, who also founded BoomBozz, will oversee the new restaurant.  It will feature a southern-style menu and will feature some of the dishes Merle's Whiskey Kitchen serves at its downtown location on Main Street including their fish tacos.

Waylon's Feed and Firewater general manager Wayne Sweeney says they will serve southern favorites like fried chicken and roasted meats. And he says it will be more of a family-friendly destination. "Waylon's will have its own food. It's got its own culture, own vibe."  Sweeney says they are trying to get away from what he calls "cookie cutter, box, chain-style" restaurants. 

Waylon's will also feature 100 hand-selected bourbons, cocktails on-tap and a selection of local craft beers.  They will also have regional and local live music three nights a week. 

