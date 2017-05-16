Final design plans for Dixie Hwy. improvements include sidewalks, fiber optic cable

An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are on the way for one of Louisville's most dangerous roadways.

Final design plans have been released for the New Dixie Highway project.

Dixie Highway has long been known as one of the most dangerous road for both pedestrians and drivers in Louisville. According to the city, the rate of fatal crashes on the road is more than three times the rate of similar roadways in Kentucky.

The latest plan calls for adding 6- and 8-foot wide sidewalks through almost four miles of the most-traveled section of the highway-- from Greenwood Road to Crums Lane. Almost four miles of landscaped medians will also be added in that section, which experiences a high rate of crashes.

That's not all though -- miles of new fiber optic cable are expected to link the entire corridor's traffic signals for the first time, and nearly 100 new trees along with native plants will be planted in an effort to help beautify the thoroughfare.

But for most people, making Dixie Highway safer is the most important issues.

"It's very much needed for the pedestrians and drivers," said Dawanna Ballanger, who lives near Dixie Highway. "It's dangerous at night."

Part of the project is funded by a federal grant that was acquired by the city in 2015. All told, it's a $50 million investment.

