Final design plans for Dixie Hwy. include sidewalks, fiber optic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Final design plans for Dixie Hwy. include sidewalks, fiber optic cable

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Final design plans have been released for part of the New Dixie Highway project.

Six and eight-foot wide sidewalks will be added through almost four miles of the most-traveled section of the highway-- from Greenwood Road to Crums Lane. Almost four miles of landscaped medians will also be added in that section, which experiences a high rate of crashes. 

Miles of new fiber optic cable are expected to link the entire corridor's traffic signals for the first time, and nearly 100 new trees along with native plants will be planted in an effort to help beautify the thoroughfare. 

