South Oldham High School student charged with terroristic threat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

South Oldham High School student charged with terroristic threatening after bomb threat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old South Oldham High School student is charged with making a bomb threat on social media.

Oldham County police say the threat came in on Friday on Instagram.

School officials evacuated nearly 1,300 students as a result. Officials searched the school, but no explosives were found.

They later were able to identify the 15-year-old female suspect, who confessed to making the threat.

Oldham County Schools said the student will be subject to disciplinary action at school. She'll also be held financially responsible for the coast of services needed during the investigation.

Police say she is facing several charges, including terroristic threatening, and is at a juvenile detention facility.

