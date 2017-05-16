Ben Sollee, Easton Corbin and Ginuwine highlight Kentucky State Fair's Turf Concert Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair announced its Turf Concert Series on Tuesday.
Tickets to the shows are free with paid admission to the fair.
Here is the full lineup in August, with a description of each show, courtesy of Kentucky Venues:
Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.: “Elvis Extravaganza” Tribute to the King plus Tribute to “The Statler Brothers”
“Elvis Extravaganza” recreates the magic and music of the King’s live performances. Recognized as the country’s best Elvis tribute artists, these singers cover his entire career – from the hip-shakin’ 50s to the rhinestone-studded Vegas years.
Brian, Dale, Mike, Scott and Jamie fly their fan flag in Tribute to “The Statler Brothers.” This heartfelt performance honors the country giants whose careers spanned 47 years, 38 albums and countless music awards
Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.: Ginuwine and TONY! TONI! TONÉ!
At 12 years old, Ginuwine was already performing with a local hip-hop group. Skip forward, and it wasn’t long before he had signed a deal with Sony Music. That’s all it took to launch a career filed with multiple double-platinum LPs and hit singles on R&B and pop charts.
Tony! Toni! Toné! helped define the R&B genre – and their classic songs continue to make rotation on radio stations more than 25 years later. Today the group can be found on the road, performing their hits across the U.S. and around the world.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.: Blues Traveler
Grammy-award winning Blues Traveler covers a lot of ground with their music – blues rock, psychedelic rock, folk rock, soul and Southern rock. After selling millions of records and logging thousands of miles on the road, the band continues to deliver energetic, eclectic live performances.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys with Special Guest Alaska and Madi
A country and gospel quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys have been entertaining Kentucky State Fair audiences for 42 years. The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album; earned Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards; and were recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Alaska and Madi, a country western duo from Tulsa, have been singing together since they were 11 and 12 years old. Members of “Team Blake” on season 6 of “The Voice,” they can now be found playing stages throughout the U.S.
Monday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.: For King & Country with Special Guest Zach Williams
Australian brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone hit the music scene in 2012 as For King & Country, winning fans and Billboard’s New Artists to Watch. If the duo looks familiar, they have performed on “The View,” “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
A Christian singer and songwriter,Zach Williams was a member of Zach Williams & The Reformation before going solo in 2016. That same year he released his first single, which reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs Chart. His first full-length album quickly followed.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, the Cowsills, The Box Tops, Ron Dante from the Archies, Chuck Negron and The Association
Hit after hit from the ’60s and ’70s, the Happy Together Tour unites some of the era’s top artists: The Association; Ron Dante of the Archies; The Turtles, featuring Flo and Eddie; The Box Tops; Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; The Cowsills and more.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.: Whiskey Jam: Chase Bryant, with Dylan Scott, Special Guest Chris Shrader
Raised in Orange Grove, Texas, population 1,200, Chase Bryant has said there were 20 guitars in his town, and he owned all of them. The young guitar player, songwriter and recording artist produces his own music, including a single that landed in the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart.
One of Spotify’s Spotlight on 2016 Country Artists, Dylan Scott’s respect for traditional country, embrace of modern genres, unique voice and warm personality have made him a favorite with fans. His singles rank high on Billboard Charts, with millions of plays via social media and streaming.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m.: Fairenheit 17 featuring Ben Sollee, with Special Guests Tony and the Tan Lines and 64West
Kentucky-born cellist and composer Ben Sollee has performed at Carnegie Hall, and his music can be heard on TV shows such as “Parenthood” and “Weeds.” He also uses his music to raise awareness and has performed and spoken on sustainability at South by Southwest Music and TEDx San Diego.
Capturing the smooth soul of the ’70s and the hot Miami sound from the early ’80s, Tony and the Tan Lines knows how to get the party started. From Hall and Oates to Huey Lewis and Gloria Estefan to Steely Dan, this group keeps the energy going till the last note is played.
64West began as a duo when University of Kentucky students Aaron Weaver and Bill Yackey played rock, country and R&B shows in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio. The two later added a bassist, guitarist and drummer; and moved from Lexington to Louisville, which is how the band got its name.
Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.: Easton Corbin with Special Guest JD Shelburne
Having spent last year on one of country music’s biggest tours – Carrie Underwood’s “The Storyteller” – Easton Corbin is back in the studio working on a new album. The Florida native is known for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics and mastery of understatement.
A Kentucky native, JD Shelburne grew up on country, gospel and pop rock music. The young musician started playing small bars in Louisville and Lexington before taking the stage at events such as the CMA Music Festival, Quaker State 400 NASCAR Race and NCAA Women’s Final Four.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.: Theory of a Deadman with Special Guest Goldy lockS
Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman incorporates the musical styles of country and acoustic, post-grunge and alternative rock. The group has racked up eight Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Chart, with two singles reaching number one.
Each member of Goldy lockS brings their own style to the group, for a fusion of rock, pop, jazz, R&B and heavy metal. They’ve shared the stage with a wide range of artists, including Nickelback, Ted Nugent, Collective Soul, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Maroon 5 and Grand Funk Railroad.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m.: Matthew West, Colton Dixon, Hawk Nelson and Sarah Reeves
Matthew West is an award-winning Christian artist – Dove Award, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year – plus an Emmy and four-time Grammy nominee. His music has sold more than 1.6 million albums.
A gospel performer from Tennessee, Colton Dixon started singing when he was 13 years old and placed seventh on the 11th season of “American Idol.”
Hawk Nelson is a Christian rock and pop punk band. The Canadian group has released seven albums and won multiple GMA Awards. Their songs have also been used in promotions for “American Idol,” the NFL, Nike, JCPenny and the Olympics.
A Christian performer, Sarah Reeves plays pop and worship style music and has released a number of albums with chart-topping hits. Her popularity is boosted by her YouTube channel which, at last count, had over 13 million views from around the world.
The Turf Concert Series is held every year at Cardinal Stadium. Seating is first-come-first-served on the field. Gates open 90 minutes before each concert starts.