Indiana Eagle Scout earns every merit badge available

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana Eagle Scout achieves a rare accomplishment: earning every merit badge available.

Zach Teeple belongs to Troop 149 in Bluffton, Indiana, just south of Fort Wayne. He earned 137 badges, which is every badge an Eagle Scout can earn.

Teeple says he set the goal more than five years ago.

"I thought that would be a good goal and a fun challenge," he said, adding that everyone should, "keep the end in sight, and make sure that you set your goal, and that you just keep working towards it."

Only 332 other scouts throughout history have earned all badges available.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.