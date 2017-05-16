Indiana Eagle Scout earns every merit badge available - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Eagle Scout earns every merit badge available

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana Eagle Scout achieves a rare accomplishment: earning every merit badge available.

Zach Teeple belongs to Troop 149 in Bluffton, Indiana, just south of Fort Wayne. He earned 137 badges, which is every badge an Eagle Scout can earn.

Teeple says he set the goal more than five years ago.

"I thought that would be a good goal and a fun challenge," he said, adding that everyone should, "keep the end in sight, and make sure that you set your goal, and that you just keep working towards it."

Only 332 other scouts throughout history have earned all badges available.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.