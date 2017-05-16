Auditor to release Louisville Arena Authority audit as early as Thursday

Auditor to release Louisville Arena Authority audit as early as - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A state audit of the Louisville Arena Authority could be released as early as Thursday, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

The arena board, an agency appointed by Kentucky’s governor and Louisville’s mayor, has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday afternoon to accept the audit.

The General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee asked for the review last October amid concerns about the arena authority’s ability to cover escalating debt payments.

In a letter to the committee last December, Harmon said his office would look at the board’s most recent financial statements and its contracts and management agreement, among other things.

At the arena authority’s regular meeting on Monday, chairman Scott C. Cox said he had not yet received a copy of the audit, but told the board: “I don’t think there’s … any smoking guns or anything. Apparently things are fine, which I anticipated.”

