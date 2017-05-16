Food service contractor charged with smuggling drugs into Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Food service contractor charged with smuggling drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A food service contractor was arrested Tuesday on felony charges she smuggled drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Deserae Fuget, is charged with 1st Degree promoting (dangerous) contraband, 1st and 2nd Degree trafficking in controlled substance and misdemeanor trafficking in marijuana.

She was allegedly found in possession of a variety of controlled substances inside the jail, packaged for distribution.

According to court records, Fuget was charged with drug trafficking in 2008. She was growing marijuana on her porch and had several bags packed for sale inside her home, according to a police citation

“Introducing dangerous contraband into this jail risk the lives of staff and inmates,” Metro Corrections Mark Bolton said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and prosecute anyone causing this type of harm.”

Tuesday's arrest stems from a LMPD investigation requested Bolton. More arrests are possible, according to officials.

