Bardstown Police Department receives artistic gifts Tuesday afternoon

Bardstown Police Department receives artistic gifts Tuesday afternoon

Image courtesy: Bardstown Police Department Facebook page
Image courtesy: Bardstown Police Department Facebook page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department says it received special artistic gifts Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department's Facebook page, officers were returning from lunch when they found colorful painted rocks placed outside the police station.

The rocks were painted with pro-police messages such as "Heroes Wear Blue," and commemorated the loss of police officer Jason Ellis.

The rocks were found setting atop a "Memorial Barrel" the department erected to remember Ellis.

"Keep dropping off these beautifully painted rocks and our officers will re-hide them while on patrol," the department stated on a Facebook post.

Another Facebook post by the Bardstown Police Department shows an image of the intricately painted rocks with the caption, "Wow! How incredible are these?"

