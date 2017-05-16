Students, parents and staff rally to show their love for Crosby - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Students, parents and staff rally to show their love for Crosby Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crosby Middle School has been in the news a lot lately because of severe overcrowding and string of lawsuits involving bullying.

But on Tuesday school employees wanted to tell what they call the other side of the story. They, along with students and parents, gathered after school for a "Crosby Strong" rally at Douglass Hills Park.

Several people took the opportunity to talk about why the school is so special.

"I love Crosby Middle School," said Peggy Helm, a teacher at Crosby. "I am dedicated to the school, to the excellence of its students, to the colleagues who I see come in early and stay late, who are dedicated men and women, who put their heart and soul into teaching middle school students."

Helm says the strong turnout Tuesday shows how much those involved with Crosby believe in and support the school.

