Students, parents and staff rally to show their love for Crosby Middle School

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

A longtime JCPS educator who has served as a principal for the past decade was named the district’s interim superintendent on Tuesday.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crosby Middle School has been in the news a lot lately because of severe overcrowding and string of lawsuits involving bullying.

But on Tuesday school employees wanted to tell what they call the other side of the story. They, along with students and parents, gathered after school for a "Crosby Strong" rally at Douglass Hills Park.

Several people took the opportunity to talk about why the school is so special.

"I love Crosby Middle School," said Peggy Helm, a teacher at Crosby. "I am dedicated to the school, to the excellence of its students, to the colleagues who I see come in early and stay late, who are dedicated men and women, who put their heart and soul into teaching middle school students."

Helm says the strong turnout Tuesday shows how much those involved with Crosby believe in and support the school.

