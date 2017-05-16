Surveillance video captures southern Indiana burglars - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Surveillance video captures southern Indiana burglars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana police need help catching a couple of brazen burglars.

Detectives in Seymour say two men in a red or orange car broke into Bob Poynter GM on East Tipton Street just after midnight Monday.

Cameras captured the crafty crooks walking through the lot breaking into several vehicles. Then they jumped into a white RV and took off, crashing through a locked gate.

Police say the stolen RV has front end damage.

If you spot it or recognize the suspects, call Seymour Police.

