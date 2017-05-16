After Nelson County student body-slammed teacher, parents demand - WDRB 41 Louisville News

After Nelson County student body-slammed teacher, parents demand action from school board

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Orr sent a letter to parents Tuesday addressing the incident. Superintendent Dr. Anthony Orr sent a letter to parents Tuesday addressing the incident.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

On Tuesday night, more than 100 parents and faculty met at the Nelson County School Board meeting to share their frustrations with the district. The parents say the school board is not doing enough when it comes to disciplining students for bad behavior and trying to prevent violence from happening. 

“You have my children for the majority of the day, and when I have to worry about their personal safety ... that’s a problem,” said one concerned parent while pointing directly at school board members.

The latest incident occurred Monday afternoon at Old Kentucky Home Middle School when a female teacher was slammed up against lockers by a student.  Police were called to the scene.

“Teacher’s hands are tied because they don’t have the support they need as far as coming from our upper administration to handle the disruption going on in the classrooms,” said Angela Williams, who has a child attending OKH.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Orr sent a letter to parents Tuesday addressing the incident and noting that two off-duty officers would be at the school from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the remainder of the school year.

Former teachers spoke at the meeting of experiences they’ve had while working in the district.

“I have been threatened," former substitute teacher John Peterson told the school board. "One kid told me ‘If I had a car, I would run over your a**.’

"We need new leadership, people. You need to wake up!”

Dr. Orr acknowledged there are problems, but he said it will take time and resources. 

“It’s going to take teachers, it’s going to take principals and central office staff working together with our kids to make things better," he said. "We’re committed to doing that, and I think we have some things in place but none of those things work like a magic wand."

Past incidents in the district include several fights on campus and trays thrown during lunch.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

