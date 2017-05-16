LANE | Hoosiers Surprise U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This time the student got the better of the teacher.

Chris Lemonis who both played with and coached under Dan McDonnell got one of his biggest wins since becoming the head coach at Indiana three years ago. The Hoosiers ended a 15-game U of L win streak and knocked off the 2nd-ranked Cardinals 4-3 Tuesday in Bloomington. Lemonis was an assistant for 8 seasons under McDonnell before taking over the Hoosiers. It was Indiana's fourth straight home win over the Cardinals and they now lead the all-time series 27-22.

IU (30-19-2) used a pair of doubles to score four times in the second. U of L's Josh Stowers hit his fourth home run, a solo shot to left n the 3rd to get one back and Logan Taylor doubled in two more in the fifth to make it a one-run game. But the Cards could manage no more offense, striking out 11 times against five Indiana pitchers. Both teams managed just five hits. Rabon Martin (4-1) took the loss for Louisville, allowing four runs, three earned in two innings of work. Andrew Saalfrank (2-1) got the win for IU despite giving up all three runs in four and a third innings.

Louisville (46-7) closes out the regular season by hosting a three-game series with Florida State beginning Thursday. Indiana closes with three games at Ohio State with game one on Thursday.

