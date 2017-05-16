Armed robbery suspect leads police chase through St. Matthews baseball field

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

A longtime JCPS educator who has served as a principal for the past decade was named the district’s interim superintendent on Tuesday.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field Tuesday night, giving parents and spectators a scare.

St. Matthews Police say the suspect drove across the outfield near Shelbyville Road and the Watterson Expressway just after 5 p.m., knocking down two fences before hitting a third fence at an apartment complex.

The driver ditched the stolen vehicle, and officers tracked him down at the apartment building where he was arrested.

Police say the man robbed the nearby Frank Otte Nursery with a weapon before stealing a Best Buy employee's car. Investigators say he tried and failed to steal several other vehicles before driving through the field.

The president of St. Matthews Baseball, Jeremy Pearman, said several little league teams were warming up and some T-ball games had already begun.

“We took all the kids off the field,” Pearman said. “We told them all to go to the dugouts, just basically get out of the way, and we had police cars coming from every direction.”

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was there helping coach his son's little league team and said parents stepped in to keep everyone safe.

"We had responsible parents out here," Beshear said. "It's a great little league, and they grabbed every kid close to them knowing that all children are all of our responsibilities and made sure that those children were safe."

The league president says it is fortunate no one was injured.

“I’m just glad no kids got hurt," Pearman said. "No people got hurt and that they captured him."

The suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of neck and stomach pain.

He will face a long list of charges that include armed robbery, carjacking and for damaging property.

