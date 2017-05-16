Armed robbery suspect leads police chase through St. Matthews ba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Armed robbery suspect leads police chase through St. Matthews baseball field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field Tuesday night, giving parents and spectators a scare.

St. Matthews Police say the suspect drove across the outfield near Shelbyville Road and the Watterson Expressway just after 5 p.m., knocking down two fences before hitting a third fence at an apartment complex.

The driver ditched the stolen vehicle, and officers tracked him down at the apartment building where he was arrested.

Police say the man robbed the nearby Frank Otte Nursery with a weapon before stealing a Best Buy employee's car. Investigators say he tried and failed to steal several other vehicles before driving through the field.

The president of St. Matthews Baseball, Jeremy Pearman, said several little league teams were warming up and some T-ball games had already begun.

“We took all the kids off the field,” Pearman said. “We told them all to go to the dugouts, just basically get out of the way, and we had police cars coming from every direction.”  

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was there helping coach his son's little league team and said parents stepped in to keep everyone safe.

"We had responsible parents out here," Beshear said. "It's a great little league, and they grabbed every kid close to them knowing that all children are all of our responsibilities and made sure that those children were safe."

The league president says it is fortunate no one was injured.

“I’m just glad no kids got hurt," Pearman said. "No people got hurt and that they captured him."

The suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of neck and stomach pain.

He will face a long list of charges that include armed robbery, carjacking and for damaging property.

