Sports Page Live Chat TODAY - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hey WDRB Sports fans! It's time for this week's Sports Page Live Chat!!

We hope you're as amped up as Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford are to go in depth about the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what's coming up in this week's chat:

- Bozich and Crawford wrap up their trip to Chicago for the NBA Draft combine

- Preakness preview

- Thoughts on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's criticism of basketball's one-and-done rule

You can look forward to these stories and lots more!

We hope you'll be there to share in all the action.

The chat takes flight this morning at 10:30 sharp!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.