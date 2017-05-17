East Louisville man found with 'large amount' of blood on clothi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

East Louisville man found with 'large amount' of blood on clothing accused of stabbing woman several times

Ronald Logan, Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Ronald Logan, Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stabbed a woman five times in the back.

According to an arrest report, it happened just after 10 p.m. on Six Mile Lane, near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane.

Police say 46-year-old Ronald A. Logan, Jr. was at an apartment near that location when he got into an argument with the woman, who was an acquaintance of his. According to the arrest report, Logan got into her face and grabbed her in a type of "bear-hug" hold.

He then began to stab her in the back, according to police. Police say he stabbed her at least five times in the back. He then ran away, according to the arrest report.

Police say when they found the victim, she had collapsed and could not move until EMS arrived to transport her.

"The victim lost a large amount of blood during the assault and had to be taken to U of L Hospital for immediate treatment of her injuries," police say.

Logan was spotted by police on the roadway near the apartment. Police say he had "a large amount" of the woman's blood on his clothing.

He was arrested and charged with first degree assault.

The condition of the woman is not known

