POLICE: Louisville man committed robbery at Kroger using two-pronged fork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say committed a robbery using a two-pronged fork.

Melvin Young, 41, was arrested on Monday at the Kroger store located at 2710 West Broadway.

A police report states that an officer saw Young and a victim engaged in a fight at the store.

According to police, the victim said Young, "presented a two-pronged fork, and demanded that (the) victim empty his pockets."

Officials say the victim picked up his bicycle and threw it at Young. Authorities say Young stabbed the victim several times with the fork.

Police say Young stated he believed that the victim had taken his debit card. Investigators say the victim was searched and no debit card was found.

The police report says Young, "said he presented the fork and politely asked the victim to empty his pockets."

Young is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

He is being held at Metro Corrections on a $40,000 cash bond and is expected in court on Wednesday.

