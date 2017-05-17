Ford job cuts won't affect Louisville plants

LOUISVILLE (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits, but the cuts won’t affect workers at the company’s two Louisville plants.

The company says it will offer voluntary early retirement and separation packages to its workers. It expects 1,400 positions to be affected by the end of September.

But neither the unionized hourly workers, nor salaried workers like managers and engineers, at Ford’s manufacturing plants will be eligible for the packages, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker confirmed.

Ford employs more than 13,000 between Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Escape SUV, and Kentucky Truck Plant, which makes Super Duty pickup trucks. The vast majority are hourly workers represented by the United Auto Workers union.

The company says it will release more details to employees in June.

Ford’s stock price has fallen nearly 40 percent over the last three years as investors worry that U.S. sales are peaking. Ford is also spending heavily on future technology, like self-driving and fully electric cars.

