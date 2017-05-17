Ford job cuts won't affect Louisville plants - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford job cuts won't affect Louisville plants

Posted: Updated:
Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits, but the cuts won’t affect workers at the company’s two Louisville plants.

The company says it will offer voluntary early retirement and separation packages to its workers. It expects 1,400 positions to be affected by the end of September.

But neither the unionized hourly workers, nor salaried workers like managers and engineers, at Ford’s manufacturing plants will be eligible for the packages, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker confirmed.

Ford employs more than 13,000 between Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Escape SUV, and Kentucky Truck Plant, which makes Super Duty pickup trucks.  The vast majority are hourly workers represented by the United Auto Workers union.

The company says it will release more details to employees in June.

Ford’s stock price has fallen nearly 40 percent over the last three years as investors worry that U.S. sales are peaking. Ford is also spending heavily on future technology, like self-driving and fully electric cars.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.