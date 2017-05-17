Sunday's Buy Local Fair helps Keep Louisville Weird

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 9th Annual Buy Local Fair brings the best of the area to the Louisville Water Tower Park on Sunday, May 21.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) has gathered more than 200 booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations, and farmers, plus live music.

Experience the Trend Appliances cooking competition, food and drink vendors, ValuMarket craft beer tent, Cox's Back Porch area for the grownups and a children's area.

For the first time, the fair will also feature a "Drink Local Craft Cocktail Competition," where local mixologists will create unique cocktails, and attendees will be able to vote for their favorite.

Last year's fair drew more than 8,000 attendees.

The Buy Local Fair is from noon - 6 p.m. and is FREE.

Parking is $5 per vehicle, or FREE for bicycle parking.

