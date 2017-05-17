Teen parents arrested in Arkansas after newborn found with 100 rodent bites

A longtime JCPS educator who has served as a principal for the past decade was named the district’s interim superintendent on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (WDRB) -- Teen parents of a 15-day-old newborn face charges, after the baby was found to have about 100 rodent bites on its body.

The Magnolia, Arkansas Police Department says 19-year-old Erica Shryock and 18-year-old Charles Elliott are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Fox 16 in Little Rock reports that police were called to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center, when the baby girl was taken to the emergency room with apparent rat bites. The arrest report says the baby's arms, fingers, hands and face were covered with wounds including one on the forehead that exposed the baby's skull.

Shryrock told police that the baby sleeps in a bassinet next to her bed. She claims she woke up to the baby crying on Sunday morning. She said she saw the bites, the baby covered in blood and dried blood in the bassinet. That's when she and her boyfriend called his mother to help take the baby to the hospital. Police say they waited to seek medical attention because they feared losing custody of the baby.

A doctor at Arkansas Children's Hospital told investigators it would have taken hours for the severe injuries from what was described as a "rat feeding." The doctor's opinion was that the parents were either incapacitated or absent, when the injuries occurred.

A roommate gave police permission to search the home. Investigators found bloody rat footprints in the bassinet along with a baby's hat soaked in blood, a baby blanket with blood on it and rodent droppings on the bedside table.



Doctors says the baby had facial reconstruction surgery on Monday to repair the large open wound on her forehead.

