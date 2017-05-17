Kentucky woman arrested for stealing $15,000 worth of girl scout cookies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A girl scout leader on the run is now behind bars accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cookies.

Police arrested Leah Ann Vick on Tuesday, saying she stole the girl scout treats from her own troop.

Court records say Vick picked up the cookies in February but never delivered them to her girls or girl scouts in neighboring troops in eastern Kentucky.

Investigators still don't know what happened to the cookies. If convicted, Vick faces up to 10 years in prison.

