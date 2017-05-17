WANTED: Kentucky State Police looking for accused Girl Scout cookie thief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are looking for a Girl Scout cookie thief.

According to police, a Girl Scout leader is accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cookies. Police say Leah Ann Vick stole cookies from her own troop and neighboring troops in Floyd County, Kentucky.

The indictment says Vick picked up the cookies in February, but never delivered them to the troops.

Investigators do not know what happened to the cookies.

If convicted of felony theft, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

