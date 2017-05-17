Metro Corrections worker brought drugs into jail in Tootsie Roll container, police say

A food service contractor was arrested Tuesday on felony charges she smuggled drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Deserae Fugett was caught bringing drugs into Metro Corrections when she was stopped at a security checkpoint and asked if everything in her possession belonged to her, according to a police citation.

Fugett, a food service contractor at the jail, initially denied ownership of a Tootsie Roll container, which was found to have numerous drugs inside, including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills, all packaged for sale, according to the report.

Fugett then admitted she was bringing the drugs in the jail to sell, police claim.

She has pleaded not guilty to felony drug trafficking and promoting contraband charges.

Drug overdoses inside Metro Corrections have been a problem for several months and Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said he requested a Louisville Metro Police investigation.

According to court records, Fugett was charged with drug trafficking in 2008. She was allegedly growing marijuana on her porch and had several bags packed for sale inside her home, according to a police citation.

A jail spokesman has not responded to a question as to whether Fugett underwent a background check.

She was ultimately convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her jail sentence was suspended.

“Introducing dangerous contraband into this jail risk the lives of staff and inmates,” Bolton said in a statement Tuesday.. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and prosecute anyone causing this type of harm.”

