Metro Corrections worker brought drugs into jail in Tootsie Roll - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections worker brought drugs into jail in Tootsie Roll container, police say

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Deserae Fugett was caught bringing drugs into Metro Corrections when she was stopped at a security checkpoint and asked if everything in her possession belonged to her, according to a police citation.

Fugett, a food service contractor at the jail, initially denied ownership of a Tootsie Roll container, which was found to have numerous drugs inside, including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills, all packaged for sale, according to the report.

Fugett then admitted she was bringing the drugs in the jail to sell, police claim.

She has pleaded not guilty to felony drug trafficking and promoting contraband charges.

Drug overdoses inside Metro Corrections have been a problem for several months and Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said he requested a Louisville Metro Police investigation.

According to court records, Fugett was charged with drug trafficking in 2008. She was allegedly growing marijuana on her porch and had several bags packed for sale inside her home, according to a police citation.

A jail spokesman has not responded to a question as to whether Fugett underwent a background check. 

She was ultimately convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her jail sentence was suspended.

“Introducing dangerous contraband into this jail risk the lives of staff and inmates,” Bolton said in a statement Tuesday.. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and prosecute anyone causing this type of harm.”

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.