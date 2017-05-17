Metro Corrections worker brought drugs into jail in Tootsie Roll container, police say

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.More >>
Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.More >>
The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.More >>
The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.More >>
An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.More >>
A longtime JCPS educator who has served as a principal for the past decade was named the district’s interim superintendent on Tuesday.More >>
A food service contractor was arrested Tuesday on felony charges she smuggled drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.More >>
Deserae Fugett, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
“There will undoubtedly be challenges in scheduling the leader of the free world for a deposition,” an attorney for Trump wrote.More >>
Attorneys Tad Thomas and David Yates, who are representing the alleged victim, argue that the criminal case has just begun and would cause a “significant delay” in the civil litigation.More >>
"A protective order would not violate the public's common law right to access 'judicial documents,'" argued J. Brittany Cross Carlson, an attorney for the Scouts.More >>
Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.More >>
"Such secrecy would be inappropriate in this case which deals with very serious claims of abuse against" the city, police department and others, Jon Fleischaker, an attorney for the newspaper, wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
The police department and city argue they are immune from litigation and that the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, is barred from suing under Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations for personal injuries.More >>
