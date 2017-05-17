Indiana man accused of selling candy laced with dangerous drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

Police in Greenfield, Indiana, arrested 30-year-old Jeramie Smith on Tuesday. They say he would buy 'Sweet Tarts' and cover the candy with liquid forms of drugs like heroin, Xanax and THC.

Police think the tainted candy is making its way through Shelbyville and Columbus, Indiana.

The Bartholomew County sheriff’s office said the drug looks like normal candy and it would be hard to know has been laced with drugs until it has been eaten.

Smith faces several felony drug charges. He is being held on a $20,000 full cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.