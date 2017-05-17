Duke Energy plans to close coal ponds in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Duke Energy plans to close coal ponds in Indiana

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - Duke Energy is planning to close coal ash ponds in Indiana because of new federal environmental regulations.

Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere says the company is disposing of coal ash from some of its Gallagher Station ponds in New Albany into a landfill. Other ponds will be closed in place on the property.

Closing the ponds entails draining water, drying ash, covering basins with a liner and monitoring groundwater contaminants.

Environmentalists say they're concerned about the ponds' proximity to an aquifer and the Ohio River.

Coal ash is the waste produced from burning coal and can contain harmful toxins.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is reviewing the company's plans.

Duke also plans to dispose coal ash into Terre Haute ponds, which they'll also close. Residents have expressed concerns about the ponds' proximity to the Wabash River.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

