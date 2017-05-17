Superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools tenders resignati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools tenders resignation

Posted: Updated:
Ginger Bolinger (Source: Madison Consolidated Schools) Ginger Bolinger (Source: Madison Consolidated Schools)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools tendered her resignation Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent by Superintendent Ginger Bolinger to the district's faculty and staff, Bolinger's resignation will go into effect on May 31. She said she has accepted the position of superintendent with Duneland School Corporation. She begins her new role there on July 1.

"When I was young, my grandmother shared a story with me about passengers on a train," Bolinger wrote in the letter. "In essence, the story described how we are all on a train traveling through life. Sometimes your train stops in different places and you enjoy new seatmates from time-to-time. It has been my pleasure to meet many of you and share time as seatmates on the train of life."

A spokesperson for Duneland School Corporation confirmed Bolinger's new role there.

