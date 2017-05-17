Superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools tenders resignation

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools tendered her resignation Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent by Superintendent Ginger Bolinger to the district's faculty and staff, Bolinger's resignation will go into effect on May 31. She said she has accepted the position of superintendent with Duneland School Corporation. She begins her new role there on July 1.

"When I was young, my grandmother shared a story with me about passengers on a train," Bolinger wrote in the letter. "In essence, the story described how we are all on a train traveling through life. Sometimes your train stops in different places and you enjoy new seatmates from time-to-time. It has been my pleasure to meet many of you and share time as seatmates on the train of life."

A spokesperson for Duneland School Corporation confirmed Bolinger's new role there.

