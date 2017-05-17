TARC to offer free bus rides to JCTC students - WDRB 41 Louisville News

TARC to offer free bus rides to JCTC students

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning in August, TARC will be offering free bus rides to students enrolled at Jefferson Community Technical College, according to a joint news release from the school and the transporter.

"Starting in August, students enrolled at Jefferson Community Technical College can ride on TARC buses at any time by showing a school-issued photo ID to the bus driver when they board," the news release states.

The partnership between TARC and JCTC was announced Wednesday morning at a news conference at the JCTC campus on Broadway in downtown Louisville. It will be in place for the upcoming academic school year, through May 2018.

"With the Jefferson student ID as good as fare, we're removing transportation as a barrier to education attainment and opportunity," said J. Barry Barker, executive director of TARC, in a statement.

Officials say the new partnership was forged after a previous pilot program demonstrated that students provided bus passes far surpassed academic achievement levels compared to their peers.

"When you look at the results of the earlier bus pass program, there's no question how important access to transportation is for achieving at Jefferson and advancing on a career path," said Jefferson President Ty Handy, in a statement. "We wanted to make this available to all students because we know how tough it can be to come up with bus fare every day and how that can impact their ability to succeed."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.