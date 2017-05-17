TARC to offer free bus rides to JCTC students

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning in August, TARC will be offering free bus rides to students enrolled at Jefferson Community Technical College, according to a joint news release from the school and the transporter.

"Starting in August, students enrolled at Jefferson Community Technical College can ride on TARC buses at any time by showing a school-issued photo ID to the bus driver when they board," the news release states.

The partnership between TARC and JCTC was announced Wednesday morning at a news conference at the JCTC campus on Broadway in downtown Louisville. It will be in place for the upcoming academic school year, through May 2018.

"With the Jefferson student ID as good as fare, we're removing transportation as a barrier to education attainment and opportunity," said J. Barry Barker, executive director of TARC, in a statement.

Officials say the new partnership was forged after a previous pilot program demonstrated that students provided bus passes far surpassed academic achievement levels compared to their peers.

"When you look at the results of the earlier bus pass program, there's no question how important access to transportation is for achieving at Jefferson and advancing on a career path," said Jefferson President Ty Handy, in a statement. "We wanted to make this available to all students because we know how tough it can be to come up with bus fare every day and how that can impact their ability to succeed."

