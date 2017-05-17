New poll says Papa John's is America's top pizza chain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is some delicious news for Papa John's.

According to CNBC, Harris Poll's EquiTrend study says Papa John's has replaced Pizza Hut as America's top pizza chain.

Pizza Hut had been named "best pizza chain brand of the year" for the last four years.

The study examined quality, familiarity and purchase consideration to come up with its ratings.

The poll says Papa John's saw an increase this year in its scores for purchase consideration and quality.

Blaze Pizza came in second place this year, while Pizza Hut fell to third place.

