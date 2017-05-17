American motorcycle racer and Owensboro native Nicky Hayden injured in bicycle crash

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) -- American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has been hit by a car while training on his bicycle.

The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings.

Everybody pray for @NickyHayden and his family right now please. ???? — Ben Spies (@BenSpies11) May 17, 2017

Really thinking of @NickyHayden and his family at this moment. Stay strong mate … — Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) May 17, 2017

Following a cycling incident this afternoon, we are sending our best wishes to @NickyHayden



Get well soon, Nicky! pic.twitter.com/kLuj01WYYi — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 17, 2017



