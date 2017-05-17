American motorcycle racer and Owensboro native Nicky Hayden injured in bicycle crash

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) -- American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has been hit by a car while training on his bicycle.
The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.
Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.
The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings.
Everybody pray for @NickyHayden and his family right now please. ????— Ben Spies (@BenSpies11) May 17, 2017
Really thinking of @NickyHayden and his family at this moment. Stay strong mate …— Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) May 17, 2017
Following a cycling incident this afternoon, we are sending our best wishes to @NickyHayden— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 17, 2017
Get well soon, Nicky! pic.twitter.com/kLuj01WYYi
Please pray for our friend. #NickyHayden ???? https://t.co/CrxPfmFSai— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 17, 2017
Fuerza Nicky! / Keep fighting @NickyHayden! ?? #GoNicky #yorespetoencarretera #cadenacambio pic.twitter.com/u8yCClT1Gp— Alex Márquez (@alexmarquez73) May 17, 2017
Sending well wishes from your @IMS family and fans, @NickyHayden. Stay strong. pic.twitter.com/tIskbgh2Ig— Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 17, 2017
