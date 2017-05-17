American motorcycle racer and Owensboro native Nicky Hayden inju - WDRB 41 Louisville News

American motorcycle racer and Owensboro native Nicky Hayden injured in bicycle crash

Posted: Updated:
Nicky Hayen (Courtesy: NickyHayden.com) Nicky Hayen (Courtesy: NickyHayden.com)

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) -- American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has been hit by a car while training on his bicycle.

The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings.


Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.