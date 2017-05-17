Hack leads to porn being displayed at DC train station - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hack leads to porn being displayed at DC train station

(Image Courtesy: Jacquelyn Martin, AP) (Image Courtesy: Jacquelyn Martin, AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very private acts were put on public display at a train station in Washington D.C.

According to FOX 5, a porn site popped up on a video screen at the Washington Union Station during Monday evening's rush hour commute.

A Union Station official says the screen was hacked.

Officials are working to figure out who is responsible for showing the illicit footage.

