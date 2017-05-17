New Albany woman gives birth inside Kentucky jail

An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.

Franklin County Jailer Rick Rogers told The State Journal that deputy jailers and medical staff discovered during rounds Tuesday morning that the inmate, who was 8 months pregnant, had given birth. Rogers said the mother and baby were taken to the hospital and the baby boy appears to be healthy.

The newspaper cited court documents that identified the inmate as 28-year-old Kelsey G. Love of New Albany, Indiana.

Love is charged with receiving stolen property and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It wasn't immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

