New Albany woman gives birth inside Kentucky jail - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany woman gives birth inside Kentucky jail

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.

Franklin County Jailer Rick Rogers told The State Journal that deputy jailers and medical staff discovered during rounds Tuesday morning that the inmate, who was 8 months pregnant, had given birth. Rogers said the mother and baby were taken to the hospital and the baby boy appears to be healthy.

The newspaper cited court documents that identified the inmate as 28-year-old Kelsey G. Love of New Albany, Indiana.

Love is charged with receiving stolen property and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It wasn't immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.