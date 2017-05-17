UPDATE | Police capture Indiana man accused of getting 10-year-old girl pregnant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, was caught Marion County, Indiana. He was wanted for 10 counts of child molesting.

The victim's mother was arrested on May 16 on two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.

