Texas family outraged after 7-year-old special needs student handcuffed at school

An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.

An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

DALLAS (WDRB) -- The family of a 7-year-old Dallas boy says his outburst last week at school led to police handcuffing him and placing him in a behavioral health facility without notifying a parent.

An investigator hired by the family's attorneys, David Ramirez, said Tuesday that the boy has hyperactivity and mood disorders. Ramirez says the boy became upset during standardized testing May 9 at his charter school. His usual counselor was not at the school and the boy started hitting his head against the wall. Teachers called Dallas Independent School District Police.

Ramirez says the boy's mother was later told he was in the Dallas Behavioral Healthcare Hospital. Ramirez says the boy was sedated and not released until Monday.

The family's attorney is Amar Dhillon. He made further accusations about excessive force saying the school officers used a baton on the boy's legs and a taser to subdue him.

A school district spokeswoman says the actions by district police were their own and not a matter of district policy. District police didn't return messages.

Ramirez says the boy's outbursts are often triggered by teasing from other children. It's unclear whether the boy will return to the school.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.