Gourmet popsicle shop pops up in the Beechmont neighborhood

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

A corner that once had bad taste now sells something sweet. A specialty popsicle shop has popped up at Woodlawn and Southern Parkway in the Beechmont neighborhood.

The blighted corner used to be an auto repair business with an enormous amount of code violations. Neighbors say it left a bad taste in their mouths, until a local family gave them a treat by buying the lot and turning it into Cocoberry Pops.

“The neighborhood kept saying we don’t want that garage here. We want something good here,” said Bipin Kachhadiya, the owner of Cocoberry Pops.

The lot was entirely transformed from the ground up.

“[We have] a new parking lot, everything [is] new inside, the plumbing, electric, heat and air,” Kachhadiya said.

Cocoberry Pops sells homemade gourmet popsicles made from fresh and natural ingredients.

“We make all of our products here in the kitchen,” he said. “We are making mango cream today.”

As Kachhadiya mixes up new recipes, he passes out review forms to hear what customers think. A customer once said he didn’t like sugar, so Kachhadiya made a sugar free pop.

“I’m really glad I’m in this neighborhood, and they're also happy this corner has something new," he said.

Cocoberry Pops is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Pops are $3 each, or you can buy four pops for $11.

